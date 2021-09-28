Gangtok, Sep 28 (PTI) Sikkim on Tuesday reported 64 new COVID-19 cases, 39 more than the previous day, with the tally increasing to 31,355, a health department bulletin said.

The death toll remained at 387 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours, it said.

Of the fresh cases, 52 were reported from East Sikkim, six from South Sikkim, five from West Sikkim and one from North Sikkim.

The Himalayan state now has 601 active cases, while 30,053 people have recovered from the disease. At least 314 coronavirus-positive patients have migrated out.

East Sikkim has logged the highest number of COVID-19 cases thus far at 17,404, followed by 6,951 in South Sikkim, 6,030 in West Sikkim and 656 in North Sikkim.

Over 2.48 lakh samples have been tested for COVID-19, including 524 in the last 24 hours.

The positivity rate currently stands at 12.2 per cent and the recovery ratio at 96.8 per cent.

At least 71.09 per cent of eligible beneficiaries in the state have received both doses of the vaccines.

