New Delhi, September 28: The Assam Public Service Commission has released the e-admission certificates for the screening test for recruitment to the post of Junior Engineer (Civil) under the Water Resources Department in the state. The admit cards have been uploaded on the official website of the commission. Candidates who are eligible to appear for the post can visit the official website of APSC at apsc.nic.in to view and download the admit card for the screening test.

The test is scheduled to be conducted on October 3, 2021. Candidates can access their e-admission certificates from the official website by entering their application ID or roll number and date of birth. The admit card will carry important details regarding the examination including date, time, venue among others. Scroll down to know to download the admit card for the screening test. Alternatively, click here to get the direct link to download APSC JE Admit Card 2021.

Here Is How To Download APSC JE Admit Card 2021:

Visit the official website of the APSC at apsc.nic.in

On the home page click on the link that reads, 'Download admit card for Screening Test (OMR Based) for recruitment to the post of Junior Engineer (Civil) under Water Resources Department, Assam (Advt. No.: 12/2020, dated: 16-12-2020)Admit Card' under 'Latest Updates' section

A new web page will open

Enter required details - application Id, roll number and DOB

Click on 'View E-Admission Certificate'

Download the admit card

Candidates are advised to take a print out of the admit card for future references. In case of any discrepancies, aspirants should immediately contact the relevant authorities. Candidates are advised to go through the admit card carefully and follow the instructions given in it.

