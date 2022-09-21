Fatehpur (UP), Sep 21 (PTI) A 65-year-old woman died in a village here on Wednesday when a wall of her kutcha house collapsed on her, police said.

Station House Officer (SHO) of the local Khaga police station Jai Prakash Shahi said the wall collapsed following rainfall in the area. The victim was identified as Moonga Devi of Kahi village.

Also Read | Bharti Singh Mourns Raju Srivastava's Death, Says 'I Have Watched His Movies and as a Comedienne I Learned a Lot From Him'.

The body was sent for a post-mortem examination, and information about the accident was conveyed to revenue officials for further action, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)