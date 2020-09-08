Chandigarh, Sep 8 (PTI) Punjab health authorities on Tuesday reported 67 coronavirus deaths and 1,964 fresh cases, pushing the state's numbers to 1,990 fatalities and 67,547 infections, according to a medical bulletin.

The Tuesday figures are the second-highest daily count in the state, which had reported its highest 2,110 cases on Monday.

Thirteen deaths were reported from Ludhiana; 11 from Amritsar; eight from Patiala; seven from Bathinda; four each from Moga and Jalandhar; three each from Faridkot, Gurdaspur and Sangrur; two each from Kapurthala, Hoshiarpur and Muktsar; and one each from Barnala, Fazilka, Mansa, Mohali and Rupnagar, the bulletin said.

The maximum 311 case were reported in Ludhiana, followed by Jalandhar(265); Amritsar (236); Patiala (206); Bathinda (168); Mohali (127); Gurdaspur (126); Hoshiarpur (104); and Faridkot (83).

A total of 2,307 patients were discharged after recovering from the infection. So far, 49,327 people have been cured of the contagion, the bulletin said,

There are 16,230 active cases in the state as of now, according to it.

Eighty-seven patients are on ventilator while 633 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 12,41,120 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.

