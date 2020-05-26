India News | 67 New Cases of COVID-19 Reported in Kerala, Says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], May 26 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed that 67 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in the state on Tuesday.

With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases has risen to 964 in the state including 415 active cases, he informed.

Kerala CM today expressed inability to provide quarantine facilities for "lakhs of people" coming to the state and said people will have to pay for it.

"People will have to pay for institutional quarantine facilities in the state. It is not applicable at present. The state will introduce different ranges and a lesser amount for financially backward people," Vijayan told reporters.

The Kerala Chief Minister said that his government will not be able to bear the expenses of all the people.

"Lakhs of people will be coming to Kerala and the government won't be able to bear the expenses of all. All people in institutional quarantine should pay," he added. (ANI)

