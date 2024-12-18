India News | 685 Eminent Indians Write Open Letter to People of B'desh, Urge Them to Prioritise Peace, Friendship

More than 650 eminent personalities including former judges, bureaucrats and ambassadors have written an open letter to the people of Bangladesh, urging them to continue being on the path of peace and friendship which have sustained the two countries well for over five decades.

    India News | 685 Eminent Indians Write Open Letter to People of B'desh, Urge Them to Prioritise Peace, Friendship

    More than 650 eminent personalities including former judges, bureaucrats and ambassadors have written an open letter to the people of Bangladesh, urging them to continue being on the path of peace and friendship which have sustained the two countries well for over five decades.

    Dec 18, 2024 08:32 PM IST
    India News | 685 Eminent Indians Write Open Letter to People of B'desh, Urge Them to Prioritise Peace, Friendship

    New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) More than 650 eminent personalities including former judges, bureaucrats and ambassadors have written an open letter to the people of Bangladesh, urging them to continue being on the path of peace and friendship which have sustained the two countries well for over five decades.

    The letter, whose signatories include former chief election commissioner S Y Quraishi, also called for an immediate end to attacks on minorities, their properties, business establishments and coercion to force them to leave.

    The signatories said a close and trustful bilateral relationship is in the long-term interest of the citizens of both the countries, and the people of Bangladesh should not be swayed by malicious anti-India campaigns that seek to weaken the bedrock of the mutually beneficial cooperation that has been steadily developed.

    "People of India view with increasing alarm and concern the deteriorating situation in Bangladesh. An atmosphere of anarchy prevails in Bangladesh, with mobocracy the preferred method of decision-making. A pattern of enforced resignations has been followed across the country in the public and private sectors, covering the judiciary, the executive (including the police), academia and even media houses.

    "The police force has still not returned to duty in full force and, despite the army having been given magistracy and police powers, normalcy has yet to return," it said.

    The letter noted that the attacks on minorities in Bangladesh have aroused deep concern in India which shares a long border with Bangladesh.

    "The worst brunt of the chaotic situation prevailing in Bangladesh is being borne by the 15 million strong minority communities of Bangladesh, including Hindus, Buddhists, Christians, as well as the Shias, Ahmadiyyas and others.

    "Apart from the purely humanitarian aspects, there is the danger that the volatile situation in Bangladesh could spill across borders, disrupt communal harmony and create serious law and order problems in India," it said.

    The 685 signatories include 19 retired judges, 34 former ambassadors and 300 academicians including the vice chancellors of central universities and the directors of IITs and IIMs.

    Besides, 139 former bureaucrats including those who served as UPSC chairman, NCERT chairman, chief election commissioner, director generals of police and income tax commissioners are among those who have signed.

    As many as 192 retired armed forces officers and 35 persons from civil society are also among the signatories.

    "India and Bangladesh have solved major outstanding bilateral issues like land and maritime borders, and have built a pattern of cooperation and investments in power, connectivity and infrastructure development that has benefitted every citizen of Bangladesh. India has been unstinting in its support of Bangladesh, through grants and credit lines on very favourable terms.

    "A close, cooperative and trustful bilateral relationship is in the long-term interest of the people of both Bangladesh and India. We urge the people of Bangladesh not to be swayed by malicious anti-India campaigns that seek to weaken the bedrock of mutually beneficial cooperation that has been steadily developed over the last five decades and more," it said.

    The letter urged all individuals and institutions in Bangladesh to work towards restoring democracy and secularism, including the rights of Hindus and other religious minorities.

    "This crisis facing Bangladesh can only be overcome through early free, fair and inclusive elections. In this interim period, we call for an immediate end to attacks on minorities, their properties, business establishments and coercion to force them to leave. This situation is intolerable and unacceptable to the people of India," it said.

    "We hope that this will help the people of both Bangladesh and India to continue together along the path of peace, friendship and understanding that has sustained us for well over 50 years, since the creation of Bangladesh," it added.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    India News | 685 Eminent Indians Write Open Letter to People of B'desh, Urge Them to Prioritise Peace, Friendship

    More than 650 eminent personalities including former judges, bureaucrats and ambassadors have written an open letter to the people of Bangladesh, urging them to continue being on the path of peace and friendship which have sustained the two countries well for over five decades.

    Dec 18, 2024 08:32 PM IST
    India News | 685 Eminent Indians Write Open Letter to People of B'desh, Urge Them to Prioritise Peace, Friendship

