Guwahati, December 18: A Congress worker allegedly died and several others sustained injuries due to "tear gas smoke" during a protest on Wednesday against a range of issues, including unrest in Manipur and bribery charges against Adani Group, the party claimed. A senior police officer, however, said the exact reason for the death will be known after the post-mortem examination report comes, and denied that any one was injured in the incident. Lucknow: Congress Worker Prabhat Pandey Dies During Protest Near Uttar Pradesh Assembly, State Unit Chief Ajay Rai Claims ‘Police Brutality’.

Police and Congress supporters were engaged in a scuffle, in which Assam Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah and former Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora fell on the ground, and were detained. Congress Legal Cell member Mridul Islam felt suffocated when a tear gas cell fell near him, party spokesperson Bedabrat Bora claimed. Congress Workers in Kolkata Detained for Protesting Against Amit Shah's Remarks.

"He was immediately rushed to a private hospital and then to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). He was declared dead there," he added. Guwahati Police Commissioner Diganta Barah said, "The tear gas shells were not fired. Police only rolled three shells on the road so that smoke comes out and people disperse." Several media persons, including senior journalist Amarendra Deka, were injured and have been receiving treatment at GMCH, Bora said.