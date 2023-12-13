New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency has charge sheeted seven people in a case related to an explosion in the Murshidabad area of West Bengal last year, an official said on Wednesday.

The accidental explosion occurred on January 17 in a litchi orchard behind Rameswarpur High School in Beldanga when the accused were in the process of preparing iron socket bombs.

The charge sheet was filed in a special court on Tuesday, the official said, adding the seven accused had entered into a criminal conspiracy to fabricate and store bombs for use in terror acts to spread fear among the local people of Rameswarpur and to establish their dominance in the area.

The NIA had taken over and re-registered the case on September 20, 2022. While the charges against Iyasuddin Sk alias Chadi stand abetted due to his death in the blast, the six others face prosecution under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Explosive Substances Act, and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, a spokesperson of the federal agency said.

The official said Iyasuddin Sk, Sukchand Ali, and Mansur Ali alias Mansur Sheikh were fabricating the bombs behind the school when the explosion occurred. Iyasuddin Sk and Sukchand sustained injuries in the blast.

In his dying statement, Iyasuddin Sk revealed that he had been induced to make the bombs by one Imdadul Hoque alias Anaj Master, and some others. Hoque had also provided the explosives and other bomb-making material for the job, the spokesperson said.

The official said a total of 75 live socket bombs and other incriminating material were initially seized from the crime spot.

Subsequently, based on the disclosures of two other accused -- Masadul Hoque alias Masadul Sk and Habibur Rahaman alias Habu -- the police also recovered 12 iron pipes from the spot, the spokesperson said.

Another accused, Tahabul Sk, led the police to the recovery of 35 live iron stick bombs in two lots on March 28 and March 31, 2022. All the seized live bombs were disposed of after being rendered safe, the official said.

