Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Seven people lost their lives and 30 were rescued after a fire broke out at a hotel here on Sunday, Vijayawada Police said.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot after the incident occurred. The hotel is hired by a corporate hospital for treating COVID-19 patients.

Krishna District Collector AMD Imtiaz said the probable cause of the fire could be a short circuit.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

