Hansika Motwani transitioned from being a child artiste to a full-fledged actress, predominantly appearing in Tamil films but having tapped into Telugu, Bollywood, Malayalam and Kannada industries too. While on-screen, she has proved her mettle with an impressive repertoire, off-screen too, Hansika delights. With her coyness perfectly in place, Hansika never hesitates to raise the stakes with an overtly experimental style. But what really strikes a chord is that these experimental styles always work in her favour. She adds a generous dollop of unabashed glamour and makes even the most humble or basic style look stunning. It is this innateness and a versatility that allows her to be a stylist's delight and bring to the fore, a perpetual A-game. Teaming up with different stylists, Hansika has curated a fine fashion repertoire that is complimented with a brilliant beauty and hair game. When she isn't wooing us on the gram with her wanderlust, Hansika takes to teaching us a thing or two on keeping a strong caption game for her posts. She turns a year older today. We rounded up a brief fashion capsule of some of her recent sartorial moments.
Millennial style baskets, much sought after for their minimalism and balance find Hansika contributing in with a copious amount of sass. Here's a closer look.
A yellow floral Anita Dongre maxi dress was tied at the waist with a brown belt, vinyl and white tie-up sandals, and shoulder-grazing gold toned earrings. Mildly blushed cheeks, defined eyebrows, delicately lined eyes, pink lips and wavy hair sealed the deal.
Hansika is seen working off that old-world charm in a voluminous printed dress with a wavy bow featuring hairdo, retro shades, pink lips and black bow slingback heels.
A black and white striped outfit by Label April was teamed with printed Jimmy Choo sandals. Wavy hair and nude glam rounded up the chic style.
A floral organza lehenga look from Picchika teamed with earrings by Silver Cravings was finished out with wavy centre-parted hair and subtle glowy glam.
Doing double latex with a coat dress and thigh-high boots, Hansika notches it up with a high messy braid and nude glam.
Dabbling in fiercely feminine red with a sequined pantsuit, Hansika seals the deal with a crisp hairdo and bold red lips.
An ethnic creation with a floral dupatta by Mrinalini Rao was teamed with Ferragamo pumps, Amrapali jewels, pulled back hair and subtle glam.
While it's easy to enter the tacky territory with edgy styles, Hansika strides in with an unmissable whiff of confidence and pizzazz. Here's wishing her a fabulous birthday and a fashion fabulosity for the future.
