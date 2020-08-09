Hansika Motwani transitioned from being a child artiste to a full-fledged actress, predominantly appearing in Tamil films but having tapped into Telugu, Bollywood, Malayalam and Kannada industries too. While on-screen, she has proved her mettle with an impressive repertoire, off-screen too, Hansika delights. With her coyness perfectly in place, Hansika never hesitates to raise the stakes with an overtly experimental style. But what really strikes a chord is that these experimental styles always work in her favour. She adds a generous dollop of unabashed glamour and makes even the most humble or basic style look stunning. It is this innateness and a versatility that allows her to be a stylist's delight and bring to the fore, a perpetual A-game. Teaming up with different stylists, Hansika has curated a fine fashion repertoire that is complimented with a brilliant beauty and hair game. When she isn't wooing us on the gram with her wanderlust, Hansika takes to teaching us a thing or two on keeping a strong caption game for her posts. She turns a year older today. We rounded up a brief fashion capsule of some of her recent sartorial moments.

Millennial style baskets, much sought after for their minimalism and balance find Hansika contributing in with a copious amount of sass. Here's a closer look. Fashion Face-Off: Sanya Malhotra or Hansika Motwani? Whose Appapop Blue Pantsuit Style Was Chicer?

A yellow floral Anita Dongre maxi dress was tied at the waist with a brown belt, vinyl and white tie-up sandals, and shoulder-grazing gold toned earrings. Mildly blushed cheeks, defined eyebrows, delicately lined eyes, pink lips and wavy hair sealed the deal.

Hansika is seen working off that old-world charm in a voluminous printed dress with a wavy bow featuring hairdo, retro shades, pink lips and black bow slingback heels.

A black and white striped outfit by Label April was teamed with printed Jimmy Choo sandals. Wavy hair and nude glam rounded up the chic style.

A floral organza lehenga look from Picchika teamed with earrings by Silver Cravings was finished out with wavy centre-parted hair and subtle glowy glam.

Doing double latex with a coat dress and thigh-high boots, Hansika notches it up with a high messy braid and nude glam.

Dabbling in fiercely feminine red with a sequined pantsuit, Hansika seals the deal with a crisp hairdo and bold red lips. Hansika Motwani Birthday! From Koi... Mil Gaya to Desamuduru – Here Are the 6 Must Watch Movies of This Gorgeous Actress!

An ethnic creation with a floral dupatta by Mrinalini Rao was teamed with Ferragamo pumps, Amrapali jewels, pulled back hair and subtle glam. Hansika Motwani Has a Pretty Amusing Reaction to Reports of Her Getting Married to a Businessman.

While it's easy to enter the tacky territory with edgy styles, Hansika strides in with an unmissable whiff of confidence and pizzazz. Here's wishing her a fabulous birthday and a fashion fabulosity for the future.

