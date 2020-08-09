Vijayawada, August 9: A massive fire was reported in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday in which at least seven people have been killed so far while as many as 30 people have been rescued. According to a tweet by ANI, the blaze broke out at a hotel in Vijayawada. As soon as the blaze was reported, fire tenders were pressed into service at the spot. Reports inform that the hotel was being used as a COVID-19 facility by a hospital. More details awaited.

Soon after the incident was reported, Vijaywada Police rushed to the spot to take a stock of the situation. As per initial probe, seven people have lost their lives and 30 have been rescued from the facility.

Here's the tweet:

#UPDATE - Seven people have lost their lives and 30 have been rescued: Vijaywada Police https://t.co/9hs9dow2mV — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2020

Several reports inform that the hotel staff were alerted immediately and it is said that the fire reportedly broke out due to a short circuit. According to reports, Vijayawada CP Srinivasulu said that the death toll is likely to increase.

