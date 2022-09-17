Bhubaneswar, Sep 17 (PTI) Around 700 active Maoist supporters of different villages located on the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border Saturday surrendered before police and BSF in Malakangiri district, an official said.

All these villages are located on the Odisha-AP border and were the erstwhile stronghold of Maoists. These Maoist supporters used to assist in the violent activities and were involved in killing of security forces, civilians and also used to supply logistics to them, the official said.

Police said the surrendered militias/supporters of Odisha and bordering AP exhibited their opposition towards the Maoist ideology by burning the dress materials and effigies of Maoists and shouted slogans "Maobadi Murdabad Ama Sarkar Zindabad" in front of media before surrendering.

"These Maoist supporters used to assist in the violent activities and were involved in killing of security forces, civilians. They also used to supply logistics to Maoists taking shelter in dense forests," said Malkangiri SP Nitesh Wadhwani.

BSF, DIG Madan Lal, said the developmental initiatives in the area coupled with the strategic deployment of security forces inspired the villagers to join the mainstream.

Series of developmental works like construction of new roads, bridges, medical facilities, installation of mobile towers, project to supply drinking water, electricity to all the houses of the area had its impact on the people earlier supporting the Maoists, the officials said, adding that these people have pledged to join the mainstream.

So far as many as 1,647 Maoist supporters and militia have surrendered before the police and BSF in Malkangiri district this year. This has impacted others also to surrender in coming days, police said.

