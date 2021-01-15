Bengaluru, Jan 15 (PTI) Karnataka reported 708 new COVID-19 cases and three related fatalities, taking the infection count to 9,30,668 and the toll to 12,158 on Friday, the Health department said

The day also saw 643 patients getting discharged after recovery.

Out of the 708 fresh cases reported on Friday, 399 cases were from Bengaluru Urban alone.

Cumulatively 9,30,668 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,158 deaths and 9,09,701 discharges, the Health department said in a bulletin.

Out of 8,790 active cases, 8,607 patients are stable and in isolation at designated hospitals, while 183 are in Intensive Care Units.

Two of the three deaths reported were from Bengaluru Urban and the other from Kalaburagi.

Bengaluru Urban topped the districts in numnber of cases 399, Mysuru and Dakshina Kannada were next with 37 each, Tumakuru 29, Kalaburagi 24, Belagavi 21, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district also topped the list of positive cases, with a total of 3,94,213, followed by Mysuru 52,954 and Ballari 39,054.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 3,84,145, followed by Mysuru 51,654 and Ballari 38,320.

A total of over 1,57,89,978 samples have been tested so far, out of which 84,849 were tested on Friday alone

As on date 14 people in the state have tested positive for the UK strain of coronavirus.

So far 47 UK returnees and 26 primary contacts have tested positive during the RT-PCR tests,among whom 14 have been confirmed with UK strain, the data in the bulletin showed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)