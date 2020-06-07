India News | 75 Fresh COVID-19 Cases in Jharkhand; Count Rises to 1,103

Ranchi, Jun 7 (PTI) Seventy-five fresh COVID-19 cases have been reported in Jharkhand, taking the state's tally to 1,103 on Sunday, a government bulletin said.

Of the new cases, 73 were reported on Sunday and two on Saturday night, it said.

The number of active cases stands at 606 while 490 people have recovered from the disease, the bulletin said.

Seven people have died of the disease -- three in Ranchi and one each in Bokaro, Giridih, Koderma and Simdega.

Of the 1,103 cases, 822 are people who returned to Jharkhand from other states, the bulletin said.

The state administration has collected 94,830 samples till Sunday, of which 87,721 have been tested so far, it added.

