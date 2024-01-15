Agartala, Jan 15 (PTI) Eight militants of the National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) surrendered before security forces on Monday, police said.

With this, a total of 26 NLFT militants have laid down their arms since last year, they said.

"Five hardcore NLFT militants surrendered before DIG (Intelligence) Krishnandu Chakraborty at the state police headquarters. They deposited one each Chinese pistol and rifle with 17 live rounds, Bangladeshi SIM cards and walkie-talkies," a police officer said.

"They crossed the border deserting their camps in Bangladesh recently. Today, they surrendered to lead a normal life," he said.

Chakraborty said the surrender of the five militants was a significant achievement of the state police.

Three NLFT militants also surrendered before the BSF in Chawmanu in Dhalai district, officials said.

Besides the 26 militants who surrendered since last year, eight were also arrested by the police.

