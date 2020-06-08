India News | 83 New COVID-19 Cases in Assam, Total Count Reaches 2,776: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 8 (ANI): At least 83 new coronavirus positive cases were reported in Assam on Monday, taking the total count in the state to 2,776, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday.

Sarma, on Twitter, said that there are 2,104 active cases in the state and 665 people have been discharged after receiving treatment.

According to the minister, out of the 83 new cases, 30 were reported from Nagaon district, 16 from Kamrup, 10 from Darrang, 10 from Kamrup (R), six from Lakhimpur, seven from Cachar, two from Biswanath, one from Kamrup (M) and one from Dhemaji.

The death toll in the state remains at four. (ANI)

