India News | 86 New COVID-19 Cases in Jharakhand

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], June 10 (ANI): With 86 new COVID-19 cases in Jharkhand on Tuesday, the total number of cases has reached to 1,416 in the state, Jharkhand Health Department said.

According to the official data, there are 849 active cases in the state so far.

Also Read | Being Successful Requires Honesty, Transparency, and Integrity," Says Digital Marketing Expert Kianoush Nikkhah Kouchaksaraei.

"Jharkhand reports 86 fresh COVID-19 positive cases, taking the total number of cases to 1,416. Number of active cases stand at 849," the state Health Department stated.

India saw another day of highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases with 9,987 cases reported in the last 24 hours and the total count of cases crossing 2.66 lakh, as per the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

Also Read | Unlock 1: Hotels in Goa Will Require Permission From Tourism Department to Re-Open, 30 Applications Received on Official Website.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)