Unlock 1: Hotels in Goa Will Require Permission From Tourism Department to Re-Open, 30 Applications Received on Official Website

Panaji, June 9: The Goa government's Tourism Department on Tuesday said they have recieved 30 applications from hotel owners for permission on the official website to re-open. Speaking to media, Menino D'Souza, Director of Tourism Department, said they will check if hotel owners who sought permission to re-open are following guidelines issued by the Centre and state government in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. Permission is mandatory for re-opening hotels in Goa. Goa CM Pramod Sawant Rules Out Imposition of Lockdown in Vasco Town and Mormugao Port Trust After 47 Test COVID-19 Positive in Single Day.

"We have received around 30 applications from various hotels as of now. We will scrutinise these and after the government takes a call, we will allow them to open," D'Souza told reporters. As part of its Unlock 1 plan, the central government has allowed re-opening of hotels in non-containment zones with certain restrictions. However, in Goa, hotel owners will need permission from the Tourism Department to re-open.

Those who wish to re-open their hotels, D'Souza said, will have to submit a self-declaration form, asserting that they have adhered to the existing guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for hotels. Only those hotels which register with the Tourism Department will be allowed to open, he further said, adding that final approval will be given after the state government issues a special SOP for the state for restarting of hotels.

"All hotels which are willing to comply with the guidelines, have to apply to the department. We will verify whether they are in a position to comply with the guidelines," D'Souza said. Goa is one of the top beach and tourism destinations in the country. But the tourism industry in the state has taken a hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic.