New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) As the number of coronavirus cases crossed the 9-lakh mark on Tuesday, the Health Ministry said that 86 per cent of the total active cases were recorded in 10 states of the country.

Addressing a press briefing, Rajesh Bhushan, the officer on special duty in the Health Ministry, said two of the most affected states are Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu which are contributing to 50 per cent of the total active cases (154,134 active cases).

Also Read | MoS PMO Jitendra Singh Goes Into Self-Quarantine After J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina Tests COVID-19 Positive.

Karnataka, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, West Bengal, Gujarat and Assam are the other affected states that contribute to 36 per cent of the total active cases (111,068 active cases)

Bhushan also said that the total recovered cases of COVID-19 are about 1.8 times the number of active cases.

Also Read | 'COVID-19 is Droplet Infection', Says ICMR DG Balram Bhargava : Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 14, 2020.

On COVID testing, he said that 22 states are currently performing more than 140 tests per day per million population.

Responding to a question on the fatality rate, he said the national COVID-19 fatality rate is 2.6 per cent and it is coming down rapidly.

"Compared to the global case, fatality rate it is significantly lower," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)