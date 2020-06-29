Nashik, Jun 29 (PTI) Maharashtra's Nashik district registered nine more coronavirus deaths, taking the toll to 234 on Monday, while the case tally crossed the 4,000-mark after 182 more persons tested positive for the infection, officials said.

Among the deceased, five were from Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) areas, one from Malegaon and three from other parts of the district, according to an official statement issued by the local administration.

Also Read | PM Narendra to Address The Nation at 4 PM : Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 29, 2020.

With this, the coronavirus death toll in the district has gone up to 234, of which 104 were reported from Nashik city limits.

In addition, as many as 182 more people were found coronavirus positive, taking the tally in the district to 4,043, the statement said.

Also Read | Unlock 2 Guidelines Issued by Centre: Night Curfew Timing Changed, Schools Kept Shut; What Is Allowed and What is Prohibited Till July 31, See Full List.

Of the total cases, 2,040 were recorded in Nashik city alone.

The number of recovered patients in the district stood at 2,194.

Also, as many as 494 new COVID-19 suspects were admitted to various hospitals in the district on Monday, the statement said.

In all, 1,939 patients are receiving treatment in various hospitals in the district at present.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)