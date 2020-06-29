New Delhi, June 29: The central government on Monday issued the guidelines for 'Unlock 2', that would come into effect from July 1. As per the order issued by the Centre, the night curfew timings would be reduced from Wednesday. The curfew would begin from 10 pm, instead of 9 pm at present, and end at the same time at 5 am in the morning. Tamil Nadu Extends Lockdown Till July 31 as COVID-19 Count Crosses 86,000, Strict Curbs to Remain in Chennai, Madurai.

"Lockdown shall continue to remain in force in containment zones till July 31st. In containment zones, only essential activities to be allowed," the press release issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said, while also listing the specific details on what would be allowed and what remains prohibited.

While the night curfew would bar all forms of economic activities and restrict public movement, those involved in essential activities would be exempted, the government clarified. The inter-state moving trucks and buses would also be provided unhindered passage.

Unlock 2 Guidelines: See Full List

#UNLOCK2: Lockdown shall continue to remain in force in containment zones till July 31st. In containment zones, only essential activities to be allowed. pic.twitter.com/krHxvKP9a7 — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2020

What Is Allowed and What is Prohibited Till July 31?

"Schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions, International flights, metro rail, cinemas, gyms, pools, religious gatherings among others to remain prohibited till July 31st," stated the guidelines issued by the Union Home Ministry.

"Training institutions of Central and State govts outside Containment Zones, will be allowed to function from July 15, for which Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) will be issued by Department of Personnel & Training," the guidelines added.

"Domestic flights and passenger trains have already been allowed in a limited manner. Their operations will be further expanded in a calibrated manner," it was stated.

States/UTs may also identify Buffer Zones, outside the Containment Zones where new cases are more likely to occur. Within the Buffer Zones, restrictions are considered necessary may be put in place by District authorities.

"Social/ political/ sports/ entertainment/ academic/ cultural/ religious functions and other large congregations remain prohibited," it was categorically stated.

The guidelines come on a day when India clocked a single-day spike of 19,459 cases, taking the overall toll of infections to 5.5 lakh in the nation. The death toll stood at 16,475. The number of active cases was stated as 2,10,120, while 3,21,722 people have recovered.

