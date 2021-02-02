New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) Coronavirus vaccine jabs will to be given six days a week in Delhi from now on instead of the earlier four days, officials said on Tuesday.

A total of 9,357 people were administered vaccine against the coronavirus in Delhi on Tuesday. Seventeen cases of adverse event following immunisation (AEFI) were reported during the day and around 51 per cent of the targeted beneficiaries were inoculated, they said.

Four cases of AEFI each were reported from South Delhi and West Delhi districts. Vaccines were administered at 183 centres, up from 106 on Monday. Each centre has a target of 100 vaccinations per day, a Delhi government official said.

Coronavirus vaccination in Delhi is held on four days a week, barring Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. Now, it will be conducted four times a week, an official said.

Under the nationwide coronavirus vaccination programme, health workers are being administered the shots first. The priority group who will receive the vaccine include health workers, frontline workers, people above 50 years of age and those with co-morbidities.

Earlier in the day, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said frontline workers would start getting COVID-19 vaccine jabs this week.

Nearly six lakh frontline workers, including government school teachers, civic employees, police personnel, community health workers, are expected to be administered the vaccine. PTI

