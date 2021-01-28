Chandigarh, Jan 28 (PTI) Haryana recorded 97 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday, while no death due to the infection took place in the state for the third day in a row, a bulletin of the health department said.

The total number of fatalities in the state stands at 3,014, same as on Monday, according to the bulletin.

The 97 fresh cases included 19 from Gurgaon and nine each from Faridabad, Hisar, Karnal, Panchkula and Yamunanagar.

The total number of infections reported in the state has now risen to 2,67,601, as per the bulletin.

The number of active cases in the state is 1,240, while 2,63,347 patients have recovered. The recovery rate is 98.41 percent, it stated.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)