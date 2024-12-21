Sahebganj (Jharkhand), Dec 21 (PTI) A fire brigade employee died on Saturday after the fire tender rolled down into river Ganges during refilling in Jharkhand's Sahebganj district, an official said.

After dousing a fire in the Manglahat area of the district, the driver of the fire-brigade vehicle along with a staff wanted to refill the vehicle from Pheri ghat of the river this morning, Sub-Divisional Officer (Rajmahal) Kapil Kumar said.

Also Read | Pithoragarh Landslide Video: Major Landslide Occurs on Dharchula-Tawaghat-Lipulekh Road in Uttarakhand; No Casualty Reported.

The driver put the vehicle on reverse gear to park the vehicle on the bank to refill it, suddenly it rolled down and fell into the river, the SDO said.

The driver, however, managed to swim to safety but the employee drowned in the water along with the vehicle.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Woman Claims Husband and In-Laws Singed Her, Put Chilli Powder in Private Parts; 5 Booked.

The victim was identified as Arun Kumar, a resident of Palamu district.

Local divers were pressed into service and the vehicle was pulled out with the help of a crane, the SDO told PTI.

Brake failure was suspected to be the reason but further investigation was underway, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)