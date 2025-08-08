New Delhi [India], August 8 (ANI): Aadhaar face authentication recorded an all-time high with 19.36 crore transactions in July 2025, as against 5.77 crore such transactions during the same period in the previous fiscal, said the statement from the Ministry of Electronics & IT on Friday.

The growth indicates its growing adoption, usage and utility for both availing and providing services.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Speaks With 'Friend' Vladimir Putin, Reaffirms Commitment To Deepen India-Russia Ties.

Aadhaar face authentication solution is also showing consistent growth month on month. The July face authentication transactions are a 22% growth over June.

July also recorded the highest ever face authentication transactions in a single day - over 1.22 crore (on 1 July 2025); the previous high was recorded on 1 March 2025, when over 1.07 crore such transactions were executed.

Also Read | Is Election Commission Colluding With BJP To Rig Voters List? ECI Fact-Checks Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Chori' Allegations.

More than 150 entities, including government ministries and departments, financial institutions, oil marketing companies, telecom service providers, and others, are utilising face authentication to streamline the delivery of benefits and services. This AI-based face authentication modality works on both Android and iOS platforms.

Aadhaar face authentication has also been integrated with the National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP). It is facilitating eligible beneficiaries to get their social security benefits in a secure and contactless method. Since July, 13.66 lakh beneficiaries have authenticated themselves using face authentication.

In all the 850 medical colleges and institutions under the National Medical Commission (NMC), Aadhaar Face Authentication has been adopted for marking attendance. Similarly, central recruitment organisations like the Staff Selection Commission and the Railway Recruitment Board are also using face authentication for candidate registration and verification.

Overall, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) recorded 221 crore Aadhaar authentication transactions in July, a 3.8% growth over the corresponding period last year.

The growing transactions demonstrate how Aadhaar-based authentication has facilitated effective welfare delivery and the voluntary availing of various services offered by service providers. It is a catalyst for ease of living for millions of people.

Similarly, in July, 39.56 cr e-KYC transactions were carried out. Aadhaar e-KYC service continues to play an important role in improving customer experience and aiding ease of doing business in sectors including banking and non-banking financial services. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)