Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 31 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday released its second list of 60 candidates for the upcoming Karnataka assembly elections.

Party leaders said they have given representation to all sections of society in choosing candidates.

The party had on Wednesday released 'Karnataka guarantees' as part of its election preparations in the state.

The guarantees include zero corruption, 300 units of free electricity, guaranteed employment for the youth and employment allowance of Rs 3000 per month until they get a job, farmers' loan waiver, minimum support price, free quality education, free quality health care, permanent employment for contract workers.

AAP has fielded Rajesh GS from Varuna constituency, which is also being contested by Congress leader Siddaramaiah.

AAP has so far declared 140 candidates for the assembly polls. The state has 224 assembly seats. Political parties have intensified their efforts ahead of May 10 polls in the southern state. The counting of votes will take place on May 13. (ANI)

