Budaun, March 31: Seven people have been booked in the Budaun district of Uttar Pradesh for allegedly converting a man from Hinduism to Islam, a police officer said on Friday. The police officer said they are investigating the matter and that efforts are being made to arrest the accused booked under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Act. Uttar Pradesh: Two Booked for Thrashing, Forcing Man for Religious Conversion in Kaushambi.

The FIR was lodged on the basis of a complaint filed by the father of 22-year-old Rahul Sharma who was reported to have converted to Islam, Superintendent of Police Amit Kishore said. An investigation is underway, he added. A police team questioned Rahul Sharma on Friday. Goa Religious Conversion Case: Pastor Domnic D’Souza Banned From Carrying Out Religious Activities.

According to the complaint filed by his father, Rahul Sharma had joined a gym where the accused lured him into converting to Islam. Rahul started keeping fast (roza) during Ramzan and began learning namaz after converting to Islam, his father claimed.

