New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): Ahead of the start of the interim budget session, Aam Aadmi Party leader Swati Maliwal offered prayers in Hanuman Temple at Connaught Place, Delhi on Wednesday.

"Today, before taking oath in the Rajya Sabha, CP took blessings by bowing his head at the feet of Bajrang Bali at the ancient Hanuman temple. Jai Shri Ram, Jai Bajrang Bali," Swati Maliwal posted on X.

The former Delhi Commission for Women chief will take the oath as a Rajya Sabha Member of AAP today.

"This budget should be such that it benefits the women, the farmers, the poor, the youth and also the middle class," said Aam Aadmi Party leader Swati Maliwal.

Earlier on January 12, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) members Sanjay Singh, Swati Maliwal and ND Gupta were elected unopposed as Rajya Sabha members.

After being elected Rajya Sabha MP, Swati Maliwal said that she would fulfil her duties with true devotion and honesty.

"A new responsibility is starting today. Thousands of women came today to encourage them. I assure all the people of Delhi that I will serve you with true devotion and honesty. Gratitude to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal," Swati Maliwal said.

The AAP leader has also called for the government to take special interest in issues relating to crimes against women.

"Women across the country are breaking all barriers and obstacles to move forward... Women's safety is a burning issue in the country. Every hour, crimes against women and children are only increasing. It is my request to the central government to pay special attention to this issue and come up with a hard-hitting solution to this problem... If a person sitting at the helm of the government indulges in such crimes, they should be tried even more strictly. Additionally, I demand laws to protect domestic helpers from such crimes..." the AAP leader had said on the occasion of Republic Day.

The three candidates had filed their nominations on January 8 in the national capital.

AAP has renominated Sanjay Singh and ND Gupta for a second term, while Swati Maliwal, who was the former Chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), has been sent to the Rajya Sabha for the first time. Swati Maliwal is replacing Sushil Gupta. (ANI)

