Ranchi, January 31: Amidst the drama surrounding the alleged ‘disappearance’ of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren during a search of his Delhi residence by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), speculation is rife that his wife, Kalpana Soren, may be poised to take over as the next Chief Minister. BJP’s Nishikant Dubey has claimed that Hemant Soren plans to install his wife in the top post if he is arrested. Hemant Soren is scheduled to appear before the ED to record his statement today.

Previously, Hemant Soren had dismissed rumours of Kalpana becoming the Chief Minister. However, these speculations have resurfaced, drawing comparisons to Rabri Devi, who became the Chief Minister of Bihar in 1996 when Lalu Prasad was arrested. I Reside in Your Hearts: Hemant Soren After Returning Home Amid Suspense About Whereabouts.

Who is Kalpana Soren?

Kalpana Soren, originally from Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district, is not from a political background. She is involved in business and charity work, reportedly runs a school, and is engaged in organic farming. Born in Ranchi in 1946, Kalpana is an engineering and MBA graduate. She married Hemant Soren on February 7, 2006, and they have two children, Nikhil and Ansh. Hemant Soren Missing? Jharkhand CM ‘Untraceable’ Amid ED Action in Money Laundering Case.

For Kalpana to become the Chief Minister, a sitting MLA would need to vacate their seat. According to Nishikant Dubey, Hemant’s brother Basant Soren and sister-in-law Sita Soren did not agree to the proposal of Kalpana becoming the CM. However, Hemant’s brother denied any family rift and stated that the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha family is united.

Dubey also claimed that at least 35 MLAs were present at the JMM meeting on Tuesday where the proposal to make Kalpana Soren the next Chief Minister was floated. The MLAs reportedly signed a letter of support without any name, fueling speculations that Kalpana Soren might take over the reins in the event of Hemant’s arrest.

Kalpana Soren was present at the meetings of the state’s ministers and party MLAs in Ranchi on Tuesday. These meetings took place amid BJP claims that Hemant Soren had absconded after the ED did not find him in his Delhi residence. Hemant Soren, however, reached Ranchi from Delhi by road and held two meetings. He is set to record his statement with the ED today.

