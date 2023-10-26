Jaipur, October 26: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday released its first list of 23 candidates for the upcoming assembly polls in Rajasthan. The party has fielded Harish Raheja from Ganganagar, Dhanna Ram Meghwal from Raisinghnagar (SC), Mahant Roopnath from Bhadra, Rajendra Mavar from Pilani (SC) and Vijendra Dotasara from Nawalgarh.

Rajesh Verma has been fielded from Khandela, Mahender Mandiya from Neem Ka Thana, Ashok Sharma from Srimadhopur and P S Tomar from Amber constituency among others, according to the first list declared by the party. Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: AAP Releases First List of 23 Candidates for Upcoming Vidhan Sabha Polls; Check Names of Candidates and Their Constituencies.

Earlier in the day, Congress released its third list of 19 candidates for the November 25 Rajasthan assembly elections, taking to 95 the total number of nominees declared by the party so far.

The party has fielded Shoba Rani Kushwah from Dholpur, Rajendra Prateek from Sikar, Wajib Ali from Nagar, Harish Chandra Meena from Deoli-Uniara, Heera lal Darangi from Jhalod (ST) and Lakhan Singh Meena from Karauli, among others, according to the third list declared by the party.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday released its second list of candidates for the Rajasthan Assembly elections with former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje to recontest from Jhalrapatan.

The party declared 83 candidates in the second list which has some prominent names including former Rajasthan BJP president Satish Punia, who has been fielded from Amber constituency. Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: Congress Releases Third List of 19 Candidates for Upcoming Polls.

The BJP is seeking to oust Congress from power in Rajasthan.

Congress won 99 seats in the 2018 elections in the 200-member state assembly. BJP won 73 seats. The counting of votes will take place on December 3 along with four other states which will go to the polls next month.

