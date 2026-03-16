With the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season approaching, cricket enthusiasts are moving quickly to secure seats for their favourite franchise matches. However, as official platforms like BookMyShow and the District app (by Zomato) report rapid sell-outs, a growing number of fans are turning to secondary marketplaces. While sites such as Viagogo and StubHub currently list thousands of tickets for high-profile matches, authorities and franchises have issued stern reminders regarding the validity of these entries. IPL 2026 Tickets Booking Guide: Date and Expected Prices.

IPL 2026 Tickets: Distinction Between Official and Secondary Partners

For the current season, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decentralised ticketing, allowing franchises to partner with specific digital platforms. Currently, BookMyShow handles ticketing for teams including Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders, while the District app serves as the official partner for Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals.

In contrast, Viagogo and StubHub operate as secondary resale platforms. They do not own the tickets they list; instead, they provide a marketplace for individuals to resell tickets, often at prices significantly higher than the original face value. IPL 2026 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table of First Phase.

Why You Should Not Book IPL 2026 Tickets Online from Secondary Sites

Financial Risks and Pricing Surges

One of the primary concerns for fans using secondary sites is the "inflated" pricing model. A ticket originally priced at ₹1,500 on an official platform can frequently be found listed for upwards of ₹8,000 on resale sites.

Furthermore, these platforms often add substantial "service fees" at the final stage of checkout, which can increase the total cost by another 20 to 30 per cent. Unlike official partners, these sites do not adhere to the price caps intended by the franchises to keep the sport accessible. Why IPL 2026 Tickets Will Be Costlier? Ticket Prices Set to Rise Due To GST Rates.

Validity and Entry Complications

The most critical risk involves the physical or digital validity of the ticket. IPL tickets are typically issued as unique QR codes (M-tickets) or physical cards with embedded security features.

The IPL’s standard terms and conditions strictly prohibit the unauthorised resale of tickets. If a ticket is identified as having been resold on a secondary platform, the barcode or QR code can be deactivated by the official ticketing partner without notice. This often results in fans being turned away at the stadium gates, even after they have paid a premium. The BCCI and IPL franchises like Mumbai Indians explicitly state that tickets bought from unauthorized third-party resellers may be deemed invalid at the gate.

IPL Ticket Disclaimer by Mumbai Indians

Source: Mumbai Indians Official Website

Logistical Hurdles for Fans

Buying from unofficial sources also introduces logistical uncertainty. Many sellers on resale sites list "speculative" tickets, meaning they do not yet possess the ticket and hope to purchase one during the general sale to fulfil the order. This can lead to:

Last-minute cancellations: Sellers may fail to acquire the ticket, leaving the buyer without a seat just hours before the match.

Late delivery: Physical tickets may not arrive via courier in time for the event.

Identity mismatches: Some venues require the name on the ticket to match a government-issued ID, a requirement that resold tickets often fail to meet.

Mi vs RCB IPL 2026 Match Tickets With Inflated Prices on StubHub

Source: StubHub

Mi vs RCB IPL 2026 Match Tickets With Inflated Prices on Viagogo

Source: Viagogo

IPL 2026 Tickets Online: Advice for Fans

To ensure a secure experience, fans are encouraged to monitor the official social media handles and websites of their respective teams. Many franchises release tickets in phases, meaning "Sold Out" signs on official apps are often temporary.

Waitlisting on official platforms or checking for "last-minute" ticket releases 48 hours before a match remains the safest and most cost-effective way to witness the 2026 IPL season live.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 16, 2026 04:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).