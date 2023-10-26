The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is all set to contest the upcoming Vidhan Sabha polls in Rajasthan. AAP on Thursday, October 26, released its first list of 23 candidates for the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly Elections. The list includes Harish Raheja from Gangagar, Rajesh Verma from Khandela, Ritu Sawaria from Bagru and Mukesh Kumar from Aspur among other candidates. The state of Rajasthan will go to poll on November 25, with the counting of votes on December 3. Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: Congress Releases Third List of 19 Candidates for Upcoming Polls.

First List of Candidates for Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023

Announcement 📣 First list of candidates for Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023 is here. All the best to all the candidates ✌️🏻 इस बार चलेगी झाड़ू ! 🔥#EkMaukaKejriwalKo pic.twitter.com/9lf8RpPRL4 — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) October 26, 2023

AAP Unveils First List for Rajasthan Polls

Aam Aadmi Party announces the first list of 23 candidates for the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly Elections. pic.twitter.com/78M3EMsqVs — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2023

