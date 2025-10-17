New Delhi [India], October 16 (ANI): Stepping up its preparations for the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) by-elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced ward-level Prabharis, Sah-Prabharis and Observers across 12 vacant wards. These wards fell vacant after sitting councillors were elected as MLAs in the Delhi Assembly polls, the AAP said in a press release.

Party's Delhi unit president Saurabh Bharadwaj said that the appointed leaders will strengthen the party organisation and play a key role in selecting suitable candidates, asserting that AAP will fight the by-elections with full strength and win every ward with the people's support.

According to the list issued by AAP's Delhi State President Saurabh Bharadwaj, the party has announced several new ward-level appointments across the national capital.

Listing the appointments, he said, "For Dakshin Puri Ward, Sahiram has been appointed as Prabhari, Krishan Sehrawat as Sah-Prabhari, and Rahul Rai as Observer. Similarly, for Sangam Vihar-A Ward, Brahm Singh Tanwar has been made Prabhari, Sanjay Chaudhary as Sah-Prabhari, and Akash Sharma as Observer. In Greater Kailash Ward, Somdatt has been appointed as Prabhari, Krishan Jakhar as Sah-Prabhari, and Sanjay Pathela as Observer. For Vinod Nagar Ward, Kuldeep Kumar has been made Prabhari, Surender Jaglan as Sah-Prabhari, and Vinod Nautiyal as Observer. In Shalimar Bagh-B Ward, Jitender Tomar has been appointed as Prabhari, Pankaj Rai as Sah-Prabhari, and Shubham Tripathi as Observer."

Continuing with the list of new appointments, Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "For Ashok Vihar Ward, Akhilesh Tripathi has been appointed as Prabhari, Rajeev Yadav as Co-Prabhari, and Dharmendra Kumar as Observer. In Chandni Chowk Ward, Sanjeev Jha has been made Prabhari, Chhote Lal as Sah-Prabhari, and Dharmendra Mahawar as Observer. For Chandni Mahal Ward, Chaudhary Zubair has been appointed as Prabhari, Sajid Khan as Sah-Prabhari, and F.I. Ismaili as Observer."

"In Dwarka-B Ward, Jarnail Singh has been made Prabhari, Ramesh Matiala as Sah-Prabhari, and Rajesh Yadav alias Simmi as Observer. For Mundka Ward, Rituraj Govind has been appointed as Prabhari, Raj Shokeen as Sah-Prabhari, and Surender Solanki as Observer. In Naraina Ward, Vishesh Ravi has been made Prabhari, Amit Dubey as Sah-Prabhari, and Rakesh Joshi as Observer. For Dichau Kalan Ward, Vinay Mishra has been appointed as Prabhari, Ajay Gohar as Sah-Prabhari, and Vipin Rana as Observer," he concluded. (ANI)

