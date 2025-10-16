Patna, October 16: As the deadline for filing nominations for the first phase of polling in the Bihar Assembly elections nears, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released its list of star campaigners, while the Mahagathbandhan is yet to announce its seat-sharing arrangement. The BJP, which leads the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar, along with Janata Dal (United), has named prominent figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, among others, as party campaigners.

Apart from PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, the list features a mix of prominent leaders, chief ministers, and celebrities. It includes 5 BJP chief ministers: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. It also brings back people out of the political limelight for a while, and the ones who haven't received a ticket to fight elections, former Union cabinet minister Smriti Irani is the biggest name of it, which also includes former Central ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad, Radha Mohan Singh, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, and Ashwini Kumar Choubey. Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: BJP Releases List of 40 Star Campaigners for Vidhan Sabha Polls; PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda Lead the Charge.

It also features some of the biggest names from Bhojpuri cinema, including actor-singer-turned-politician Pawan Singh, Manoj Tiwari, Ravi Kishan, and Dinesh Lal Yadav "Nirahua." Meanwhile, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Thursday inducted popular Bhojpuri actor-singer Khesari Lal Yadav into the party. He joined along with his wife, Chanda Devi, in the presence of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. Speaking to reporters, Tejashwi Yadav reiterated his commitment to creating jobs and tackling unemployment in Bihar. "Singer Khesari Lal Yadav, along with his wife Chanda Devi, has joined the RJD today. We have to build a new Bihar. Bihar should be free of migration. Unemployment should be eradicated from its roots. Inflation and poverty should end. Factories should be set up. Investment should come. The existing medical system should improve. Now, my dream is to eliminate unemployment from Bihar," he said.

He added, "My age may be less, but my word is firm (umr kacchi hai, par zubaan pakki hai)." Reacting to the delay in the Mahagathbandhan's seat-sharing decision, Bihar BJP president Dilip Jaiswal took a dig at the Opposition, citing internal rifts. The BJP leader told ANI, "The list of candidates for 101 seats has been released. The NDA is the first alliance to release its seat-sharing numbers and the list of candidates... There are conflicts going on in the Mahagathbandhan, and no decision has been made until now."

Amidst the unresolved seat-sharing formula in the Mahagathbandhan, Congress leader Pawan Khera on Thursday asked why the National Democratic Alliance is raising questions on the issue. Khera informed that candidates are filing their nominations and the procedure for seat distribution is underway. He affirmed clearance on the situation and mentioned that the Mahagathbandhan government will be formed in Bihar. "The work is going on very well, symbols are being distributed. Those who have to file nominations are also doing so. The process has started... Very soon, the entire situation will be clear to everyone. The Mahagathbandhan government is going to be formed. Why is the NDA raising questions? They should think about themselves," Khera told ANI. Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Congress Leader Kanhaiya Kumar Hints Seat-Sharing Decision Among INDIA Bloc Partners to Be Announced Soon.

The Rashtriya Lok Morcha, headed by former Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha, also released the names of two candidates from the Sitamarhi and Muzaffarpur constituencies on Thursday, following the release of four names on Wednesday. In its latest list, the Rashtriya Lok Morcha has fielded former MLC Rameshwar Kumar Mahto from Sitamarhi and Madan Chaudhary from Muzaffarpur. Speaking to reporters, Kushwaha clarified that the seat-sharing process within the NDA has been amicably completed. "The entire process of discussions has been completed, and it has been finalised who will contest how many seats... Our party has not been sidelined. We have been given six seats," he said.

While the Mahagathbandhan is yet to reveal its full seat-sharing formula, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav filed his nomination from Raghopur constituency on Wednesday. The last date to file nominations for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections is October 17. Meanwhile, the National Democratic Alliance comprises five parties, including the BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha. The Bharatiya Janata Party and Janata Dal (United) is contesting on 101 seats whereas the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) led by Chirag Paswan will contest on 29 seats. Hindustani Awam Morcha and Rashtriya Lok Morcha will contest on six seats each. The NDA have almost released the list of all the candidates with the LJP (R) yet to release some names.

RJD, the Congress, the CPI (ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the CPI, the CPM, and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP). The main contest will be between the NDA, led by the BJP and Janata Dal (United), and the INDIA alliance, spearheaded by Tejashwi Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). The INDIA alliance is aiming to unseat Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who currently leads the NDA in the state. The polling for the 243-seat Bihar Assembly is scheduled to take place on November 6 and November 11, and votes will be counted on November 14.

