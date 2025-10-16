New Delhi, October 16: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday urged the government to ensure a fair and expedited investigation into the suspicious death of renowned singer Zubeen Garg, whose demise has left the nation deeply shaken. In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Kejriwal expressed solidarity with the singer's family and fans across the country, while appealing for justice. "Last month, the suspicious death of the famous singer Zubeen Garg ji shook not only the entire state of Assam but also music lovers across the country. Our appeal to the government is that, while respecting the sentiments of the public, a fair and swift investigation of this case be conducted. The judicial process in this case should also be expedited. True tribute to Zubeen ji's family and millions of fans will be to ensure they get justice," Kejriwal's post read. Zubeen Garg Death Case: Singapore Police Authorities To Meet Assam Police in Connection With Singer's Death on October 21; CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Says 'Justice for Zubeen Will Prevail'.

Zubeen Garg passed away in Singapore on September 19, allegedly due to drowning while swimming, a day before he was scheduled to perform at the Northeast India Festival. The accused in the case include main event organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, Zubeen Garg's Manager Siddharth Sharma, Sandipan Garg (suspended APS officer) and two PSOs, Nandeswar Bora and Paresh Baishya. Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that he would meet the Singapore Police authorities led by Special Investigating Team chief and ADGP Munna Gupta on October 21. CM Sarma assured the public of justice in the case of Zubeen Garg. Zubeen Garg Death Case: Five Accused, Including Manager and Cousin, Sent to Judicial Custody for Two Weeks.

"Another step forward towards justice for our beloved Zubeen. The Singapore Police authorities will meet the Assam Police team led by Sri Munna Gupta, ADGP and Head of SIT, on 21st October. Our collective resolve remains, Justice for Zubeen will prevail," the Chief Minister wrote on X. Earlier on Wednesday, Singapore's Acting High Commissioner Alice Cheng called on Assam CM and expressed condolences on the singer's demise. The High Commissioner said that the Singapore Police Force (SPF) conveyed Garg's autopsy report and its preliminary findings to the Indian High Commission in Singapore on October 1.

