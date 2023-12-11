New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak on Monday said they will participate in the INDIA bloc in a constructive manner as he stressed on the need for opposition parties to come together in the interest of the country.

The fourth meeting of the leaders of INDIA parties will be held on December 19 in Delhi.

"The AAP is a strong partner of the INDIA alliance. We will participate in a fully constructive manner. Whenever the next meeting will be there, a formal invitation will be sent and the party will respond to it," he told PTI-Video.

Pathak said alliance parties have to set aside personal interests in favour of the country.

"Today what the country needs is that the parties set their little personal interests and work towards strengthening the alliance and provide a strong alternative to the Narendra Modi-led government's bad policies," he said.

