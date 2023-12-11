Bhopal, December 11: Mohan Yadav has been named the next Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. The decision was taken at the legislative party meeting held at the state BJP headquarters here. Former minister Rajendra Shukla and outgoing Finance Minister have been named Deputy Chief Ministers, while senior BJP leader and former Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar has been appointed as the Speaker of Madhya Pradesh Assembly. Mohan Yadav To Be New Madhya Pradesh CM, No Fifth Stint for Shivraj Singh Chouhan as Chief Minister

Yadav (58), who won the Assembly elections from Ujjain South, served as Higher Education Minister in Shivraj Singh Chouhan's outgoing Cabinet. He is considered close to Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav, who was the in-charge for the Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh.

