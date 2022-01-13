New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) The Election Commission (EC) on Thursday rejected the allegation of the AAP that it is going to register a new political party by bringing changes in its rules at the behest of the ruling BJP as "factually incorrect".

A spokesperson of the poll panel said it is "factually incorrect" to say that the reduction in the public notice period in the guidelines for the registration of political parties from four weeks to one week has never been done before.

"It has been done before several elections. It was done during the 2019 Lok Sabha election and announced through a press note dated March 15, 2019," the official said.

It was done again during the 2020 Bihar polls vide a press note dated October 8, 2020. "And then, in 2021, during five state Assembly elections vide a press note dated March 2, 2021," the spokesperson added.

This is a facilitation measure considered by the EC for all similarly situated political parties, he said, adding, "There is thus no question of bias or favour."

When decided, it is announced through an open press note, the spokesperson pointed out.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson Raghav Chadha alleged that the move was set in motion by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to stop the Arvind Kejriwal-led party from winning the upcoming Punjab Assembly polls.

