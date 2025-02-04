New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday met the Election Commissioner of India at Nirvachan Sadan in New Delhi.

Speaking to the media, Kejriwal said that issues regarding violence and hooliganism were raised and further stated that the EC had assured them of strict action and unbiased elections.

He also thanked the the Election Commission for making an exception by meeting him as parties were not entertained during the silent period.

"We raised some issues because of which violence and hooliganism in some place. The EC has assured us of strict action and that unbiased elections will be held. We also warned them of large-scale voter suppression. There are also chances that the fingers of people might be forcibly inked and they are threatened into not voting tomorrow..." Kejriwal said while speaking to the media.

"We thank the EC for making an exception and meeting us since they normally do not entertain parties during the silent period..." he further stated.

Earlier, the ECI denounced "offensive pressure tactics" by political parties in the Delhi polls. The statement came after the AAP accused the poll body of supporting "hooliganism" against them and protecting the BJP's "wrongdoing."

"Collective, consensual and unanimous decision making: Commission which includes CEC and 2 ECs denounces offensive pressure tactics by AAP; Collectively reinforces fair play by over 1.5 lakh election personnel in ongoing Delhi Elections within legal framework and SOPs," the ECI said.The ECI noted repeated deliberate pressure tactics to malign it."

The 3-member Commission collectively noted repeated deliberate pressure tactics to malign ECI in Delhi Elections, as if it is a single member body & decided to have constitutional restraint, absorbing such outbursts with sagacity, stoically & not to be swayed by such insinuations," the ECI posted on X.

The AAP's accusations came after the Delhi Police filed a case against Delhi Chief Minister and AAP candidate Atishi over violation of the Model Code of Conduct. (ANI)

