New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the Election Commission, alleging inaction amid reports of violence and hooliganism in the national capital.

This comes after Delhi Police filed a case against Delhi Chief Minister and AAP candidate Atishi over violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

He claimed that BJP candidates were intimidating journalists and also accused the poll body of retaliating against opposition leaders instead of ensuring free and fair elections.

"There is no institution remaining called the Election Commission. The Supreme Court in Delhi, the Parliament in Delhi, and the Election Commission are all operating under its (BJP) watch. Hooliganism is occurring openly in the Kalkaji constituency. Relatives of Ramesh Bidhuri are seen roaming around, .... in Jangpura also the BJP's candidate is out at night, threatening and beating journalists. All of this is happening in New Delhi while the Election Commission turns a blind eye. Instead of taking action, they have even retaliated against a woman Chief Minister and filed a case against her .... after complaints were made...," he said.

"Given this situation, I see no value in conducting fair elections or even in the existence of the Election Commission. You can keep filing complaints and speaking out; instead, they will turn against you. Currently, if you report a crime in Delhi, the police often respond by beating the person trying to provide information and take them away. This is the reality in Delhi at the moment," he added.

Earlier today, Aam Aadmi Party Chief Arvind Kejriwal made some serious allegations against the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the Delhi Police claiming their actions are tantamount to supporting hooliganism against AAP and protecting the BJP's wrongdoing.

Kejriwal took to social media to express his outrage, stating that the ECI and Delhi Police are working together to disrupt the electoral process and favour the BJP and claimed that their primary focus is to engage in hooliganism, protect the interests of BJP and distribute liquor and money.

On the question of the Delhi election, AAP Sanjay Singh said "There is no question of losing it. People are giving one-way votes to the Aam Aadmi Party. You will see that more than sixty seats will come to the Aam Aadmi Party. "

The national capital will go to the polls on February 5, and the election results will be declared on February 8. Monday marked the last day of campaigning for the Delhi Assembly elections. (ANI)

