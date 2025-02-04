New Delhi, February 4: A minor was arrested for allegedly stabbing to death a vagabond in Trilokpuri's 10 Block, near Khatta in the national capital, Delhi Police said on Tuesday. According to the police, they received information about the incident at approximately 12:45 AM and promptly apprehended the minor. The victim, whose identity is yet to be established, was found lying in a pool of blood. The police summoned the crime team and began investigating the incident. Delhi Shocker: Man Stabbed to Death in Trilokpuri, Police Launch Investigation To Nab Culprit (Watch Video);

Man Stabbed to Death in Trilokpuri

Watch: A man was stabbed to death in Trilokpuri, East Delhi. Police, including multiple teams, are investigating using CCTV footage and evidence to identify the accused and determine the motive behind the murder pic.twitter.com/by6bCJophi — IANS (@ians_india) February 4, 2025

After a night-long search operation, the minor was identified through a series of CCTV footage and local intelligence and the investigative team apprehended him, said the police. Preliminary investigations suggest that the motive behind the murder was a sudden provocation that led to a quarrel, followed by the stabbing. A knife, believed to be the weapon of offence, was recovered from the minor. The police said they are continuing their investigation into the matter.

