Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 24 (ANI): In response to the significant losses caused by the escalating human-elephant conflict (HEC), which presents serious challenges for both elephants and local communities in various regions of Assam, Aaranyak--recognized as the premier biodiversity conservation organization in the area--has launched a targeted support programme.

According to a press release issued, over the last two months, the organization has distributed 55 bee boxes to families in the Udalguri and Baksa districts affected by HEC.

Bibhuti Prasad Lahkar, a senior conservation scientist at Aaranyak and head of its Elephant Research and Conservation Division, said, "Of the 55 boxes, 25 contained active bee colonies, which were provided to the Manas Sousi Khonkhor Ecotourism Society in Baksa and two other families in Udalguri."

"Thirty more bee boxes, without active colonies, were given to five families in the Baksa and Udalguri districts, including those who had received the active colonies," Lahkar added.

Aaranyak official Didom Daimari provided practical demonstrations on capturing queen bees and maintaining bee colonies, ensuring the communities have the knowledge needed to manage them effectively.

This initiative, supported by the SBI Foundation, aims to reduce HEC in the high-impact districts of Baksa, Tamulpur, and Udalguri.

Providing bee boxes as a livelihood support measure empowers communities with income from honey production. This reduces their dependence on crops that attract wild elephants, thus minimising the conflict while facilitating economic benefits and coexistence.

The Aaranyak team, comprising Rabiya Daimari, Abhijit Saikia, Mondeep Basumatari, Jaugashar Basumatary, Bikash Tossa, Pradip Barman, and intern Abhilasha Boruah, actively engaged with local communities for this initiative. (ANI)

