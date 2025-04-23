During Tesla's recent investor call, CEO Elon Musk made a notable update, revealing that he will reduce his time spent on Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to just one or two days a week, starting in May. The announcement raised speculation about whether Musk was stepping away from his role with DOGE. However, Musk quickly clarified that he is not quitting DOGE entirely but is simply shifting his focus. "I'm not stepping down, just reducing time allocation," Musk explained, adding that the cryptocurrency has now reached a level of stability that allows for less hands-on involvement. Elon Musk-Run X May Soon Roll Out New Video Player UI With Advanced Controls; Know What To Expect.

Elon Musk Clarifies on Twitter After Rumours of Stepping Down From DOGE

BREAKING: On Tesla investors call, Elon Musk said he will cut down his time spent on DOGE to one or two days a week starting in May. — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) April 22, 2025

Not Stepping Down From DOGE, Clarifies Elon Musk

Not stepping down, just reducing time allocation now that @DOGE is established — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 23, 2025

