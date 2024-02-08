Mumbai, Feb 8 (PTI) The Maharashtra government earned Rs 81 crore in the last two months from a scheme to recover stamp duty from old cases.

The government has decided to extend this scheme till February 29, state revenue minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil said in a statement on Thursday.

"The Abhay Scheme was implemented during December 2023 and January this year to address issues related to stamp duty cases pending since 1980. The Maharashtra government earned Rs 81,78,63,639. As part of the settlement process, the government also offered a waiver to the tune of Rs 12.27 crore," he was quoted as saying in the release.

"As many as 10,025 cases were cleared in two months, which benefited 34,427 citizens in the state. The government offered 100 per cent fine waiver on cases between 1980 and 2000. Cases after 2000 with a stamp duty of Rs 25 lakh were given 90 per cent waiver," he said in the statement.

The second round of the scheme will be implemented in March to clear more such pending cases, the minister said.

