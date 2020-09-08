Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 8 (ANI): The officials of the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday raided the office of the Joint chief inspector of factories at Balayya Shastri Layout in Visakhapatnam.

Several key documents were seized, the ACB officials are investigating.

Also Read | Kavitha Reddy, Congress Leader, Arrested For ‘Attacking’ Actress Samyuktha Hegde in Bengaluru.

The office of the person designated as Joint Chief Inspector of Factories in Visakhapatnam district was raided by ACB officials. The raid was carried out under the supervision of ACB DSP Ramachandra Rao and Additional DSP Shakila Bhanu.

Officials said the raid was basically just a routine inspection. Shiva Shankar working as Joint Chief Inspector of Factories was not in the office at the time of the raid.

Also Read | University of Jammu Postpones All Exams Scheduled for September 9, 10 and 11 Due to COVID-19 Pandemic, Says Main Campus of Varsity Will Be Closed For 3 Days.

ACB Inspector Laxman Murthy, Ramesh, Gapur and Kishore participated in the raid. According to sources, the reason of the ACB raid is related to the Gas leakage incident of LG polymers in Visakhapatnam earlier. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)