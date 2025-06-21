New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): Former Delhi Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia appeared before the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) of the Government of NCT of Delhi on Friday in connection with the alleged Delhi classroom construction scam.

According to the ACB officials, Sisodia was questioned in the presence of an independent 'Panch' witness, and his responses regarding various aspects of the case were duly recorded.

"Today, June 20th, 2025, at 11:00 AM, Manish Sisodia, former Delhi Deputy CM, appeared before the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB). The case pertains to irregularities and a large-scale scam involving the construction of classrooms and school buildings in Delhi Government schools at highly inflated costs. Sisodia was examined in the presence of an independent 'Panch' witness, and his responses were recorded regarding various facts and circumstances related to the case," Joint CP, ACB of Government of NCT of Delhi, said.

"Following the completion of today's examination, Sisodia left the ACB office at 2:30 PM. Further investigation in the matter is underway," the Joint CP added.

Earlier in the day, Sisodia said that excellent work has been done in education in Delhi during his tenure and accused the BJP of 'misusing' agencies to file false cases against the opposition.

"See, excellent schools have been built in Delhi and excellent education is imparted, but the BJP, motivated by politics, misuses its agencies and files FIRs. This is a completely politically motivated case, and I will put my views before the ACB. BJP misused all the agencies and dug up the lives of each and every leader, but they did not find anything. They only file fake FIRs; the same will happen in this case as well," he said.

He further mentioned BJP MP Manoj Tiwari and asserted that he had made allegations against him related to the same case. However, Sisodia later filed a defamation suit against Tiwari, after which he was released on bail. "I want to say one thing: Manoj Tiwari made these allegations against me, but when I filed a defamation suit against him, he was out on bail. In this, Manoj Tiwari is also running away from the allegations. I wonder why the BJP is doing this," the AAP leader told the reporters.

On June 5, Delhi Police's ACB recorded statements of nearly 20 individuals, including engineers, contractors, and officials from the Education Department.

According to sources, police have also questioned an architect whose bank account allegedly received funds from the contractors. Notably, no architect was officially appointed in this government project, raising serious questions about how and why the funds were transferred to the architect's account. This financial trail has now become a crucial aspect of the investigation.

Earlier on the complaints of BJP leaders Harish Khurana, Kapil Mishra and Neelkanth Bakshi, the Anti-Corruption Branch, GNCTD has registered a case against Manish Sisodia and Satyendra Jain, the then Ministers of the erstwhile Delhi Govt. of Aam Aadmi Party, regarding allegations of a scam to the tune of Rs. 2,000 crore in the construction of school classrooms/buildings in NCT of Delhi at exorbitant costs. (ANI)

