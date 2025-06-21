  • Reach 3000 Runs in Test Cricket, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025">Rishabh Pant Becomes Second Fastest Wicketkeeper-Batsman to Reach 3000 Runs in Test Cricket, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025
    International Yoga Day 2025: Andhra Pradesh Takes Centre Stage in Yoga Day Celebrations; PM Narendra Modi To Lead National Event From Visakhapatnam

    PM Narendra Modi, who arrived here on Friday evening to lead the Yoga Day event, was all praise for the leadership of Andhra Pradesh for making the entire world look at India. The Prime Minister was received at the Visakhapatnam Airport by Governor S. Abdul Nazar, Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, State Minister Nara Lokesh and others.

    News IANS| Jun 21, 2025 12:18 AM IST
    A+
    A-
    International Yoga Day 2025: Andhra Pradesh Takes Centre Stage in Yoga Day Celebrations; PM Narendra Modi To Lead National Event From Visakhapatnam
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo Credits: ANI/File Image)

    Visakhapatnam, June 20: Andhra Pradesh has taken centre stage in the global movement for wellness and unity as the port city of Visakhapatnam is all set to host the main event of 11th International Day of Yoga. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived here on Friday evening to lead the event, was all praise for the leadership of Andhra Pradesh for making the entire world look at India. The Prime Minister was received at the Visakhapatnam Airport by Governor S. Abdul Nazar, Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, State Minister Nara Lokesh and others.

    Taking to X, the Civil Aviation Minister wrote: "Honoured to receive Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji at Visakhapatnam today, alongside shri @ncbn Garu. His visit marks a proud moment for Andhra Pradesh, as we host Yogandhra 2025 — a national celebration of International Yoga Day right here in Vizag. As the world turns its attention to the transformative power of yoga, it is inspiring to see our state take centre stage in this global movement for wellness and unity." Yoga Day 2025: PM Narendra Modi To Lead 11th International Yoga Day Celebrations From Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam on June 21.

    In a chat with Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, the Prime Minister lauded their efforts for planning the mega event on a grand scale. Chief Minister Naidu told the Prime Minister that Yogandhra will be setting new world records.

    From the airport, the Prime Minister reached naval air station INS Dega and from there went to Navy’s guesthouse for the night stay. He will perform the Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) along with over three lakh people on Saturday morning at RK Beach. Yoga Day 2025: Stage Set for World To Celebrate International Day of Yoga.

    He will be joined by Union Minister of State for Ayush and Minister of State for Health & Family Welfare, Prataprao Jadhav and Chief Minister Nadu, in a massive demonstration of India’s global wellness vision. Elaborate arrangements have been made across a 26-kilometer stretch from RK Beach to Bhogapuram.

    The main event scheduled to be held from 6.30 a.m. to 7.45 a.m., will synchronise with over 10 lakh locations across the country under the ‘Yoga Sangam’ initiative. Chief Minister Naidu welcomed the Prime Minister on behalf of the people of Andhra Pradesh. He posted on ‘X’ that all districts of Andhra Pradesh are geared up to participate in the grand culmination of Yogandhra.

    He that Andhra Pradesh is ready for a historic celebration. “Over 2 crore people will join this movement across 1 lakh+ locations in our state. To join this grand celebration, find your nearest venue and participate. Together, let’s make YogaAndhra2025 a proud moment for our state!,” wrote the Chief Minister. The state is aiming to achieve two Guinness World Records and a total of 22 world records through this Yoga Day initiative.

    Chandrababu Naidu said arrangements have been made for 3.19 lakh people to perform yoga simultaneously from RK Beach. On Yoga Day, participants from 8 lakh locations across the state, the country, and the world are expected to join. “As the world turns its attention to the transformative power of yoga, it is inspiring to see our state take centre stage in this global movement for wellness and unity,” said Ram Mohan Naidu,

    The month-long "Yogandhra" initiative, running from May 21 to June 21, included over 15,000 yoga competitions, from village to state levels, conducted at tourist and important locations. A total of 5,451 master trainers have contributed to the execution. Certificates were issued to 1,05,58,299 participants of various yoga programs during this month. Every participant has been linked with Aadhaar and provided with a QR code.

    The event is themed “Yoga for One Earth, One Health.” The state is working towards incorporating yoga into the curriculum from class 9 onwards, with plans to hold yoga classes once or twice a week in schools. There are also plans to establish a deemed university dedicated to yoga.

    (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 21, 2025 12:18 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

    Andhra Pradesh International Day of Yoga International Yoga Day International Yoga Day 2025 IYD IYD 2025 Visakhapatnam VIZAG Yoga Yoga Day Yoga Day 2025 Yoga Day Celebrations
