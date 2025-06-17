Jaipur, Jun 17 (PTI) An Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) team on Tuesday searched the premises of Paota-Pragpura Municipality Executive Officer Fateh Singh Meena, who is suspected of having assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

An ACB spokesperson said on Tuesday that Meena was found to have amassed assets worth 273 per cent more than his income after joining the government service. He was found to have invested in several flats and lands, he said.

The spokesperson said the premises of the suspected officer as well as two of his close associates are being searched. The raids are being conducted at various locations and offices in Jaipur city, Paota, Shahpura, Kotputli, Thanagazi and Viratnagar, he said.

