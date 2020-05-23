India News | Active COVID-19 Count of Goa Hits 39

Panaji (Goa) [India], May 23 (ANI): One more person on Saturday tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total number of active cases to 39 in the State, Goa Health Secretary Nila Mohanan said.

"The patient who has been tested positive travelled by road into Goa from Maharashtra. He is currently admitted at ESI hospital and his condition is stable," said Mohanan.

The total number of active cases has touched 39, said Mohanan, adding that till date 55 persons were tested positive of which 16 have been discharged.

India on Saturday witnessed the biggest ever spike of 6,654 positive cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 1,25,101, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

