Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 25 (ANI): To commemorate the 63rd birthday of Group Chairman Gautam Adani on June 24, the Adani Foundation--the social welfare and development arm of the Adani Group--organised a nationwide mega blood donation drive across 206 cities in 21 states and two union territories, surpassing last year's record of 25,282 units.

Conducted under the stewardship of the Adani Healthcare team, the initiative saw overwhelming participation from Adani Group employees and partners.

Also Read | Abbas Ansari Hate Speech Case: Allahabad High Court Rejects Former MLA's Plea.

With 27,661 units (about 11,100 litres) collected, this drive stands to benefit over 83,000 patients, offering life-saving support through multiple blood components--Whole Blood, PCV, Platelet Concentrates, Plasma, FFP, Cryoprecipitate, and Albumin.

"I deeply thank our Adani Parivaar for stepping forward and making this act of seva count," said Dr. Priti Adani, Chairperson of the Adani Foundation. "Your generosity will touch countless lives."

Also Read | ‘Shashi Tharoor in CWC Because of His English’, Says Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Amid Row Over PM Narendra Modi Praise.

The blood donation drive was conducted with the Red Cross blood banks and government hospitals.

It was supported by a team of over 3,000 doctors, paramedics, data operators, and administrative staff from across the Adani Group.

The drive went global for the first time as blood donation camps were organized at Colombo West International Terminal (CWIT) Port, Colombo and Dar-es-Salam Port, Tanzania with over 100 donors participating in the noble cause.

The exercise has been part of an annual tradition since 2011 to mark the birthday of Shri Adani. The drive honours Gautam Adani's guiding philosophy of "Seva hi Sadhana hai" (service is worship) through the Foundation's community-led action and initiatives.

The non-profit arm of the Adani Group remains committed to an all-inclusive, equitable and sustainable development of the communities. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)